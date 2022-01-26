Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Wireimage Image Alt Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta and Blockboy JB Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When it comes to raw, unapologetic Hip Hop, Memphis holds a unique place in the genre’s history. Known for its dark beats and boundary-pushing artists, the city has produced some of the most influential figures in rap. Memphis rappers have shaped the culture in ways that resonate far beyond Tennessee, turning their city into a global hub for Hip Hop.

From the trailblazing efforts of Three 6 Mafia and Project Pat to the modern dominance of artists like Moneybagg Yo and Key Glock, the city has proven time and again that its influence is unmatched. Whether through haunting beats, raw storytelling or groundbreaking movements, Memphis rappers have left an indelible mark on the culture and ensured the city’s legacy remains alive and thriving. As Hip Hop continues to evolve, Memphis will undoubtedly stay at the heart of its growth. Here’s a look at 13 rappers who put Memphis on the map.

1. Three 6 Mafia

It’s impossible to talk about Memphis rap without starting with Three 6 Mafia. Founded by DJ Paul and Juicy J, the group pioneered horrorcore and crunk, creating eerie, bass-heavy beats that defined a generation. Their influence reached new heights with an Academy Award for “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” from Hustle & Flow. Albums like Mystic Stylez and hits like “Stay Fly” ensured their legacy as Memphis icons.

2. Yo Gotti

Yo Gotti embodies Memphis’ gritty spirit. Rising from the streets, his storytelling and hustle earned him national recognition with hits like “Down in the DM” and “Rake It Up.” Through his label, CMG, he’s brought Memphis talent like Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta to the forefront, cementing his role as a leader in the city’s rap movement.

3. Project Pat

As a key member of the Hypnotize Minds collective, Project Pat’s deep voice and vivid street tales set him apart. His albums, like Mista Don’t Play: Everythangs Workin’, gave us classics such as “Chickenhead” and “Don’t Save Her.” Project Pat’s influence runs deep, with his sound continuing to inspire today’s rappers.

4. Key Glock

A proud representative of Memphis, Key Glock has carried the torch for the city’s trap scene with his hard-hitting lyrics and relentless work ethic. Known for hits like “Russian Cream” and “Ambition For Cash,” his independent hustle and affiliation with Paper Route Empire have cemented his place as one of the city’s brightest stars.

5. Moneybagg Yo

Moneybagg Yo is leading Memphis’ new wave of rap dominance. His chart-topping album A Gangsta’s Pain showcased his ability to blend heartfelt introspection with hard-hitting bangers like “Time Today.” Signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label, Moneybagg Yo continues to represent Memphis on a global scale, proving the city’s rap scene is stronger than ever.

6. Juicy J

While best known as a founding member of Three 6 Mafia, Juicy J’s solo career has been equally impactful. With hits like “Bandz a Make Her Dance” and collaborations with artists like Katy Perry, Juicy brought Memphis’ crunk energy to the mainstream. His longevity and ability to evolve make him a standout figure in Hip Hop.

7. Blac Youngsta

Blac Youngsta turned his larger-than-life personality into rap success. Known for hits like “Booty” and his hilarious social media antics, he’s become a favorite among fans. Signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG, Blac Youngsta blends humor with Memphis grit, embodying the city’s dynamic rap culture.

8. Gangsta Boo

As a member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo shattered barriers for women in Hip Hop. Known for her fiery verses and fearless presence, she paved the way for future female rappers. Tracks like “Where Dem Dollas At” remain timeless, and her legacy continues to inspire new generations of artists.

9. NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa is the face of Memphis’ next generation. With viral hits like “Shotta Flow,” he’s brought the city’s raw energy to a younger audience. Known for his high-energy delivery and positive outlook, NLE Choppa is carving his path while keeping Memphis in the spotlight.

10. Duke Deuce

Duke Deuce is breathing new life into Memphis’ crunk scene. Tracks like “Crunk Ain’t Dead” and “Yeh” pay homage to the city’s roots while proving crunk is alive and well. With his electrifying energy and commitment to Memphis culture, Duke Deuce is a force to be reckoned with.

11. 8Ball & MJG

As pioneers of Memphis rap, 8Ball & MJG helped put the city on the national Hip Hop map with their storytelling, smooth flows and Southern swagger. Albums like Comin’ Out Hard and hits like “Space Age Pimpin’” are staples of Southern rap, making them legends who laid the groundwork for future Memphis artists.

12. DJ Spanish Fly

Considered the godfather of Memphis rap, DJ Spanish Fly is a true pioneer. His early mixtapes and party tracks in the late ’80s and early ’90s helped shape the blueprint for Memphis Hip Hop, influencing legends like Three 6 Mafia and Project Pat. His legacy lies in creating the sound that defined the city’s rap culture.

13. Finesse2tymes

Finesse2tymes has emerged as one of Memphis’ most compelling new voices, combining hard-hitting lyrics with a commanding presence. His authenticity and street anthems like “Back End” resonate with fans, reinforcing Memphis’ reputation for producing raw, unfiltered talent.