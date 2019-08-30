Image Image Credit Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ten thousand U.S. dollars Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Black community has a rich cultural lexicon, fondly known as African American Vernacular English. These terms include various expressions and units of measurement that convey everything from time to money to size. AAVE connects the nuances of Blackness, adding flair to everyday conversations and deepening communication with creativity. It's a sacred inside joke, a shared code that transcends geography, empowering Black people from all walks of life to feel linked by their language, culture and lived experiences. The dialect is a form of oral history reflecting the community’s resilience and identity, highlighting that comedic joy is always there, even in the most challenging times.

Are you tapped into the culture? Let’s find out. Here is a breakdown of popular units of measurement that Black people use and what they mean.

1. A stack

Essentially, a stack is $1,000. It can also denote a significant amount of money, typically in the context of major purchases. For example, “I just spent a few stacks on my birthday vacation,” means the expenses were relatively high, totaling at least a few thousand dollars.

2. A minute

"A minute" doesn't literally refer to 60 seconds. Instead, it means a long time, such as a few weeks to years, depending on context. Someone might say, "I haven't seen you in a minute," or "It's been a minute since I've been here."

3. A grip

This one indicates a large amount of money or substantial effort toward a goal. When something is described as “a grip,” it implies that it’s pricey or requires significant energy, but it’s usually worth it in the end.

4. Fiftyleven

Fiftyleven is a playful way of saying “a million times” or an indeterminate number. It's an exaggeration that describes anything from how many times someone has tried something to how many people are involved.

5. Rolling deep

To roll deep means traveling or showing up with a large group of people, or in other words, the whole crew is coming. It can also be shortened to just "deep," as in, "We were deep at the house party."

6. A movie

"A movie" refers to an event, party or situation that's larger-than-life and unforgettable. Basically, an epic experience or an exciting, memorable moment.

7. An arm and a leg

This phrase describes something extremely expensive or requiring a lot of effort. If it “costs an arm and a leg,” like the ice around Latto’s neck, you know it’s no small financial or personal commitment.

8. Light work

“Light work” means something is easy to accomplish. It’s the opposite of “a grip.” If something is light work, it’s so simple you could do it with your eyes closed.

9. A whole _____

“A whole” emphasizes the entirety or intensity of something, stressing its full weight. It makes even a seemingly minor thing sound like a big deal, like, “I just walked a whole twenty minutes to get here.”

10. Brick

“Brick” means it’s really cold outside. For example, “It’s brick out here” conveys that the temperature is freezing or uncomfortably cold.

11. Do you have ______ money?

Think back to being a kid and asking to go to McDonald’s — your parents might have hit you with, “Do you have McDonald’s money?” In this context, they’re asking if you can afford what you want, suggesting that it’s financially out of reach.