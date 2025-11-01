Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Davido Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since Davido’s debut studio album, Omo Baba Olowo, in 2011, he has been the definition of consistent. Whether the Nigerian trailblazer is releasing a project or touring around the world, he is always producing work to a degree.

In addition to Davido’s solo hits, he has built an extensive discography of collaborations. From Angélique Kidjo to Nicki Minaj, Davido has worked with artists on a wide international scale. The talent of laying a verse that matches the essence of a record while still being his authentic self is part of what makes him highly sought after for features.

Let’s take a look at 11 of Davido’s best collaborations.

1. One Ticket with Kizz Daniel

“One Ticket” is one of the multiple collaborations from Davido and Kizz Daniel. However, it arguably stands as their most popular. Released in 2018, the song touches on loving someone but also leaving the door open for them to leave the relationship if they’re acting up. “One Ticket” was produced by Major Bangz.

2. High with Adekunle Gold

“High” is a fan favorite for both Davido and Adekunle Gold fans. The track from the Yoruba duo focuses on turning up with money and drinks flowing. Whether it’s at a party or a concert, the song instantly turns the energy all the way up. The hype Amapiano record’s production was brought to life by Pheelz.

3. Baddest Boy (Remix) with Skiibii

From the very start, Davido slides on “Baddest Boy (Remix).” As the record is about being the baddest, Davido joins Skiibii with flexing. While Skiibii’s original was already an anthem, Davido’s verse elevated it even more. It’s yet another example of his skill of being able to adapt and execute.

4. The Money with Olamide

Davido and Olamide came together to create a certified party anthem. As it’s clearly stated from its title, “The Money” is all about the pleasures that come with having funds. Or, as Davido simply put it, “Life is all about the money.” Moreover, along with partaking in the enjoyment themselves, they’re bringing their team along with them for the ride.

5. Risky with Popcaan

Davido and Popcaan were the collaboration that listeners didn’t know they needed. The mashup of Afrobeats and dancehall was the perfect blend to appeal to both fan bases. The Nigerian and Jamaican duo sing about their admiration for their lovers. The song’s melody alone makes it an annual summer banger.

6. Dada (Remix) with Young Jonn

In March 2022, Young Jonn dropped his single “Dada.” By the next month, the remix with Davido hit streaming services. The release marked their debut collaboration. While the original record was already a success, Davido’s verse brought new life to it and led to it skyrocketing.

7. Activate with Stonebwoy

When Nigeria and Ghana collide, greatness is born. Standing as two powerhouses from their respective countries, Davido and Stonebwoy came together for “Activate.” The love song is all about the two being captivated by a woman. The single was featured on Stonebwoy’s 5th Dimension album.

8. Woju (Remix) with Kizz Daniel and Tiwa Savage

Three top-tier Nigerian talents on one song are destined to make a hit. A few months after Kizz Daniel released “Woju,” he was joined by Davido and Tiwa Savage for the remix. “Woju (Remix)” was one of the biggest Afrobeats songs to come out of 2015. In addition, it was recognized as one of the best African pop songs from that year.

9. Blow My Mind with Chris Brown

“Blow My Mind” was the start of Davido and Chris Brown’s run of collaborations. The track was also the fourth single off of Davido’s sophomore album A Good Time. “Blow My Mind” was produced by Shizzi. The Nigerian producer is also behind some of his hits including “Dami Duro,” “Skelewu,” and “Gobe.”

10. Shopping Spree with Chris Brown and Young Thug

For Davido’s third studio album, A Better Time, he teamed up with Chris Brown and Young Thug. While he and Chris Brown had previously collaborated, it was his first time working with fellow Atlanta native Young Thug. Throughout “Shopping Spree,” the trio are reminding their love interests about why they’re the perfect fit for her. The track is an organic blend of Afrobeats, R&B and Hip Hop.

11. Sensational with Chris Brown and Lojay

Davido and Chris Brown rejoined forces for “Sensational.” Except this time around, Lojay teamed up with the two. The collaborative track was produced by DJ Hardwerk and Ragee. After becoming Davido’s first Billboard Hot 100 entry, the hit went on to be nominated for Best African Music Performance for the 2025 Grammy Awards.