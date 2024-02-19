This episode of “Town on Fire” covers the so-called race riot in Elaine, Arkansas, which was in fact a racial massacre and is considered the bloodiest racial conflict in U.S. history. The massacre occurred due to white hysteria of a pending insurrection of Black sharecroppers, and was inflamed by local media and the U.S. Army. Today, descendants of Elaine are seeking reparations for their lost land, homes and businesses. Watch now.