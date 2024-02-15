For the series premiere of “Town on Fire,” we examine the history of white mob violence against Black residents in Oscarville, Georgia, where Lake Lanier was later built. A study conducted by economist Dr. Hamilton and his colleagues estimated that the millions of acres of land once owned by Black people is worth $326 billion today. Yet, no descendants of Oscarville have been compensated and the true story of their once great town was nearly lost to history. Watch here.