S1 E1 | The Story of Oscarville, GA
S1 E1 | The Story of Oscarville, GA

By REVOLT
  02.15.2024

For the series premiere of “Town on Fire,” we examine the history of white mob violence against Black residents in Oscarville, Georgia, where Lake Lanier was later built. A study conducted by economist Dr. Hamilton and his colleagues estimated that the millions of acres of land once owned by Black people is worth $326 billion today. Yet, no descendants of Oscarville have been compensated and the true story of their once great town was nearly lost to history. Watch here.

