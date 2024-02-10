/ 02.10.2024
G Herbo appears on this all-new episode of “Drink Champs.” While speaking to hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the Chicago rapper opens up about his hometown, music career and federal fraud case. Herbo also addresses his viral Funny Marco interview. Watch here.
