/ 02.03.2024
In an all new episode of “Drink Champs,” Ludacris pulls up to discuss his legend status and everything in-between. From making classic hits for years to acting in “Fast & Furious” movies and beyond, we dive all the way in. Luda also opens up about Atlanta’s significance in Hip Hop culture and his music peers. Watch now!
