Social Impact Award
00:10:17
Bet On Black
By REVOLT
  /  01.16.2024

On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.

Bet On Black
Bun B
Pinky Cole

