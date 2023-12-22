/ 12.22.2023
Chakabars welcomes rapper and activist Vic Mensa to chat about his message to young men, finding discipline through martial arts, the duality of Chicago, and more. Watch here.
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on ...
Freedom Jacob Caesar talks the future of Africa & spirituality shaping his life | 'Chakabars Culture'
Chakabars sits down with philanthropist and entrepreneur Freedom Jacob Caesar to discuss the future of ...
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will ...
J. Ivy on being inspired by Africa & never getting complacent | 'Chakabars Culture'
Chakabars chats with Grammy Award-winning artist and poet J. Ivy about his childhood in Chicago, ...