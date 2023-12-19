Behind the Scenes of Shoot Your Shot
WATCH

Behind the Scenes of Shoot Your Shot

00:02:00
By REVOLT
  /  12.19.2023

The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.

