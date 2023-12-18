/ 12.18.2023
On this episode of “Maconomics,” financial expert Ross Mac helps a caller start her own business while explaining the importance of researching your industry, writing a detailed business plan, identifying your competitive advantage, and studying the market and your competitors. Watch here.
