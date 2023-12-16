/ 12.16.2023
On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” AZ comes through to chop it up with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about signing to EMI, feeling pressure from the music industry, the making of ‘Illmatic,’ and whether or not he will deliver a joint album with Nas. Watch now!
