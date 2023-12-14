S3 E41 | Hurricane Chris
S3 E41 | Hurricane Chris

00:50:21
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  12.14.2023

Hurricane Chris comes through to talk his hit song “A Bay Bay,” whether he would take $500K or dinner with JAY-Z, fatherhood and more on this all-new episode of “Big Facts.” Watch now!

