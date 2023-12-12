Hit The Stage
Hit The Stage

00:20:51
By REVOLT
  /  12.12.2023

The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.

