S4 E3 | Nems
S4 E3 | Nems

00:43:54
No Sleeping In The Trophy Room
By REVOLT
  /  12.11.2023

Los stops by Coney Island to chop it up with Nems about living in Brooklyn, working hard and earning respect, his sobriety, and his relationship with Fat Joe. Watch the all-new episode of “No Sleeping In The Trophy Room” here.

No Sleeping In The Trophy Room
Fat Joe
Nems

