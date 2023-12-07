/ 12.07.2023
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Money Man comes through to talk investing in your career; crypto, NFTs and stocks; his song reference to GloRilla, and more. Watch!
DJ Tony Neal talks disc jockeys, hip hop and the kids, his Jeffrey Dahmer encounter & more | 'Big Facts'
Angela Stanton-King on the Republican party, the streets vs. politics, and Jason Lee | 'Big Facts'
Dr. Barber and Stack talk criminal justice reform, father figures, and Gen Z making bank | 'Big Facts'
Uncle Dee on managing his nephew Rod Wave, life post-prison & more | 'Big Facts'
