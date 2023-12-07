Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers

WATCH

00:01:00
By REVOLT
  /  12.07.2023

Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.

