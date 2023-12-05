/ 12.05.2023
REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.
Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students' passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD
Walmart supports HBCU students and encourages them to be Black & Unlimited. Fly Guy DC ...
Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'
Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their ...
Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students
Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, ...
Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress
Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space ...