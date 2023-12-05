Moguls In the Making Empowering HBCU Talent
WATCH

Moguls In the Making Empowering HBCU Talent

00:21:53
By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023

REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.

Categories in this video:
Categories
Moguls in the Making
Watch

Videos

View More View More

Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students' passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD

Walmart supports HBCU students and encourages them to be Black & Unlimited. Fly Guy DC ...
By REVOLT

Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'

Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their ...
By REVOLT

Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students

Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, ...
By REVOLT

Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress

Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space ...
By REVOLT
View More View More