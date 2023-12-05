Meet The Semifinalists
WATCH

Meet The Semifinalists

00:14:05
By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023

Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.

Categories in this video:
Categories
REVOLT WORLD
Watch

Videos

View More View More

Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students' passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD

Walmart supports HBCU students and encourages them to be Black & Unlimited. Fly Guy DC ...
By REVOLT

Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'

REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in ...
By REVOLT

Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students

Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, ...
By REVOLT

Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress

Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space ...
By REVOLT
View More View More