Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students

Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students’ passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD
WATCH

Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students’ passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD

00:01:00
By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023

Walmart supports HBCU students and encourages them to be Black & Unlimited. Fly Guy DC talked to a few at REVOLT WORLD about how being an HBCU student has changed their lives.

Categories in this video:
Categories
REVOLT WORLD
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Education
HBCUs

Videos

View More View More

Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'

REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in ...
By REVOLT

Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'

Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their ...
By REVOLT

Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students

Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, ...
By REVOLT

Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress

Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space ...
By REVOLT
View More View More