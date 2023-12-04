S3 E5 | So Phresh, So Clean
S3 E5 | So Phresh, So Clean

00:33:47
Bet On Black
By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023

There’s only one round left as the last few founders – Terra-Tory, Phreshly, and ConditionHER – pitch to the “Bet on Black” judges for their chance in the finals and winning the grand prize; Eunique Jones Gibson mentors. Watch here!

Bet On Black
Black Businesses
Bun B
Pinky Cole
Rap

