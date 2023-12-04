/ 12.04.2023
In the season finale of “Bet on Black,” special guest judge Ray J joins as the finalists take the main stage to show they have what it takes to win the $200,000 grand prize; Melissa Butler and Eunique Jones Gibson mentor. Presented by Target.
So Phresh, so clean | 'Bet on Black'
There’s only one round left as the last few founders – Terra-Tory, Phreshly, and ConditionHER ...
Dig In & Drink Up | 'Bet on Black'
In this new episode of ‘Bet on Black,’ food and beverage take center stage as ...
Boss ladies rule | 'Bet on Black'
On this all-new episode of “Bet on Black,” the judges hear pitches from three businesses ...
Good taste test | 'Bet on Black'
With the help of host Dustin Ross and correspondent Danielle Young, entrepreneurs Diva Dawg, Brooklyn ...