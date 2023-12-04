S3 E6 | The $200,000 Goes to…
WATCH

S3 E6 | The $200,000 Goes to…

00:37:46
Bet On Black
By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023

In the season finale of “Bet on Black,” special guest judge Ray J joins as the finalists take the main stage to show they have what it takes to win the $200,000 grand prize; Melissa Butler and Eunique Jones Gibson mentor. Presented by Target.

Categories in this video:
Categories
Bet On Black
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Black Businesses
Bun B
Entertainment
Pinky Cole
Rap
Ray J

Episodes

View More View More

So Phresh, so clean | 'Bet on Black'

There’s only one round left as the last few founders – Terra-Tory, Phreshly, and ConditionHER ...
By REVOLT

Dig In & Drink Up | 'Bet on Black'

In this new episode of ‘Bet on Black,’ food and beverage take center stage as ...
By REVOLT

Boss ladies rule | 'Bet on Black'

On this all-new episode of “Bet on Black,” the judges hear pitches from three businesses ...
By REVOLT

Good taste test | 'Bet on Black'

With the help of host Dustin Ross and correspondent Danielle Young, entrepreneurs Diva Dawg, Brooklyn ...
By REVOLT
View More View More