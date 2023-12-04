Walmart’s Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students
Walmart’s Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students

00:01:01
By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023

Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, presented by Walmart, means to them and their futures.

Education
HBCUs

