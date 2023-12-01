Dr. Jaqueline Echols

Dr. Jaqueline Echols’ Mission To Cure Environmental Racism
00:13:35
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  12.01.2023

The health of a community can often be traced to the health of the environment that surrounds it. In Atlanta, a woman named Dr. Jaqueline Echols has dedicated her life to helping ensure that people in economically underserved communities have clean rivers – for better health and for the joy of outdoor recreational space.

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
