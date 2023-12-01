/ 12.01.2023
Chakabars welcomes Abdul Abdullah, founder and CEO of Ghana’s famed Afrochella, to chat about the origins of the festival, the power of communities and fraternities, dispelling the myths and lies about Ghana, and more. Watch here.
