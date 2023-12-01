S1 E1 | Abdul Abdullah
WATCH

S1 E1 | Abdul Abdullah

00:54:31
By REVOLT
  /  12.01.2023

Chakabars welcomes Abdul Abdullah, founder and CEO of Ghana’s famed Afrochella, to chat about the origins of the festival, the power of communities and fraternities, dispelling the myths and lies about Ghana, and more. Watch here.

Categories in this video:
Categories
Watch

Videos

View More View More

Walmart brings in heavy-hitters for Black and Unlimited Tour panel

REVOLT is continuing its impactful partnership with Walmart by teaming up to showcase Black creatives ...
By REVOLT

Walmart's HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicked off at Central State University

In October, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the ...
By REVOLT

The Auditions | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The competition begins at REVOLT WORLD as rising rappers, singers, and musicians line up to ...
By REVOLT

Tezlyn Figaro on Black conservatives vs liberals and political strategy | 'Tez On Ten'

Tezlyn Figaro is joined by Gary Chambers Jr. and Sonnie Johnson for a passionate discussion ...
By REVOLT
View More View More