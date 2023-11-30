Walmart brings in heavy-hitters for Black and Unlimited Tour panel

/ 11.30.2023
REVOLT is continuing its impactful partnership with Walmart by teaming up to showcase Black creatives at HBCUs all-across America. The panel consisted of three experienced, accomplished Black HBCU alumni: Actor and media personality Terrence J, entertainment attorney John T. Rose, and actress and “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy-Rue McCullough.
Walmart's HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicked off at Central State University
In October, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the ...
The Auditions | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The competition begins at REVOLT WORLD as rising rappers, singers, and musicians line up to ...
Tezlyn Figaro on Black conservatives vs liberals and political strategy | 'Tez On Ten'
Tezlyn Figaro is joined by Gary Chambers Jr. and Sonnie Johnson for a passionate discussion ...
Tezlyn Figaro on Black conservatives vs liberals, political strategy & more | 'Tez On Ten'
Political analyst Tezlyn Figaro presents a no-holds-barred conversation about the state of American politics, what’s ...