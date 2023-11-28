Walmart’s HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicked off at Central State University
WATCH

By REVOLT
  /  11.28.2023

In October, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University. The HBCU located in Wilberforce, OH was the first stop on Walmart’s Black and Unlimited HBCU Tour.

