The Auditions
WATCH

The Auditions

00:07:40
By REVOLT
  /  11.28.2023

The competition begins at REVOLT WORLD as rising rappers, singers, and musicians line up to audition for their spot on the main stage. Brought to you by McDonald’s.

Categories in this video:
Categories
REVOLT WORLD
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
R&B
Rap

Videos

View More View More

Tezlyn Figaro on Black conservatives vs liberals and political strategy | 'Tez On Ten'

Tezlyn Figaro is joined by Gary Chambers Jr. and Sonnie Johnson for a passionate discussion ...
By REVOLT

Tezlyn Figaro on Black conservatives vs liberals, political strategy & more | 'Tez On Ten'

Political analyst Tezlyn Figaro presents a no-holds-barred conversation about the state of American politics, what’s ...
By REVOLT

Global impact of hip hop | REVOLT WORLD

The Global Impact of Hip Hop panel brought together internationally renowned artists Spice, Rotimi, Mr. ...
By REVOLT

The future state of hip hop and gaming | REVOLT WORLD

In this live panel filmed at REVOLT WORLD, Tee Grizzley, Ms. Basketball, Young M.A, Lupe ...
By REVOLT
View More View More