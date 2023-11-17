From city lots to lush gardens: The power of urban farming with Karen Washington

By REVOLT
  /  11.17.2023

This is the inspiring story of Karen Washington, a pioneering urban farmer who has been revolutionizing urban spaces by transforming them into vibrant community gardens and educational hubs. Sponsored by State Farm.

