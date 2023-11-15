S2 E17 | Groovey Lew, Johnell Young, Tokyo Stylez, Dontay Savoy
WATCH

S2 E17 | Groovey Lew, Johnell Young, Tokyo Stylez, Dontay Savoy

00:43:59
Black Girl Stuff
By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2023

Fashion King Groovey Lew on masterminding hip-hop’s most iconic looks. Actor Johnell Young reveals the secret to breaking into the entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Dontay Savoy and got2B ambassador Tokyo Stylez are in the BGS Salon with the perfect wig install. Plus, comedian Lauren Knight performs.

