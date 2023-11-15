S3 E4 | Dig In & Drink Up
S3 E4 | Dig In & Drink Up

00:36:34
Bet On Black
By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2023

In this new episode of ‘Bet on Black,’ food and beverage take center stage as aspiring Black entrepreneurs from It’s Seasoned, Black Farmer Box, and Moors Brewing Co. present their business ideas to judges with mentorship from Melissa Butler. Watch here!

Bet On Black
Black Business
Bun B
Pinky Cole
Rap

