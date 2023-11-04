S7 E40 | M.O.P.
S7 E40 | M.O.P.

03:31:12
Drink Champs
By REVOLT
  /  11.04.2023

The “Drink Champs” are back with an all-new episode. In this installment, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN welcome M.O.P. for a conversation about coming up in Brownsville, Brooklyn in the ’90s, forming their iconic partnership, collaborating with other New York hip hop legends, the keys to longevity and much more Watch!

