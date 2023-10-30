/ 10.30.2023
Detavio Samuels welcomes tech founder Sevetri Wilson of Resilia and Solid Ground Innovation (SGI) to discuss growing up with her mother and grandmother, losing her father at an early age, challenges on raising money, shifting her mindset, and being uncomfortable to be successful. Watch here!
