Global impact of hip hop | REVOLT WORLD

The Global Impact of Hip Hop
The Global Impact of Hip Hop

00:31:22
By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2023

The Global Impact of Hip Hop panel brought together internationally renowned artists Spice, Rotimi, Mr. Eazi and French Montana for an insightful discussion. Watch here!

REVOLT WORLD
Afrobeats
French Montana
Mr. Eazi
Rotimi
Spice

