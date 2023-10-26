The future state of hip hop and gaming | REVOLT WORLD

The Future State of Hip Hop & Gaming
The Future State of Hip Hop & Gaming

00:49:42
By REVOLT
  /  10.26.2023

In this live panel filmed at REVOLT WORLD, Tee Grizzley, Ms. Basketball, Young M.A, Lupe Fiasco and DJ Hed come together to discuss how to get started in the gaming industry, the importance of representation, and more. Watch here!

