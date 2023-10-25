/ 10.25.2023
On this special episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” filmed live at REVOLT WORLD, Lauren London discussed her relationship with money over the years, remaining true to herself in business, the Black community’s mindset when it comes to finances and so much more. Watch!
