/ 10.21.2023
On this special episode of “Drink Champs,” filmed live at REVOLT WORLD, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN welcomed hip hop icons Juvenile and Mannie Fresh to discuss their journey thus far, being in friendly competition with each other, a potential Hot Boys tour, their influence on the culture and so much more. Watch the exciting installment here!
