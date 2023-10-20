Chakabars & 19Keys discuss creating new Black institutions & economic systems

WATCH

00:40:05
By REVOLT
  10.20.2023

Chakabars and 19Keys have an energizing discussion about critical issues facing the Black community globally in a sit-down at REVOLT WORLD. This thought-provoking conversation covers hard truths about present-day oppression and hope for the future if we come together. Watch!

19Keys

