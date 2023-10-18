Mavericks of Media: Live at REVOLT World
Mavericks of Media: Live at REVOLT World

Filmed live at REVOLT WORLD, our very own Detavio Samuels chats with ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga and powerhouse Jason Lee in this dynamic “Mavericks of Media” conversation. The trio talks the importance of owning your narrative, the difference between Black-targeted and Black-owned businesses, and reinvesting into the Black community. Watch now!

