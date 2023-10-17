On “CultureVersations,” filmed live at REVOLT WORLD, host Phillana Williams welcomed Madam DA Fani Willis, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Nazanin Mandi and Tiarra Monet. The ladies opened up about their passions, being strong women and how that can affect romantic partnerships, their careers, and Black men being unfairly marginalized. High-profile prosecutions, from Young Thug to Donald Trump, were also discussed. Watch here.