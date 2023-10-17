CultureVersations: Live at REVOLT World
WATCH

CultureVersations: Live at REVOLT World

00:42:13
By REVOLT
  /  10.17.2023

On “CultureVersations,” filmed live at REVOLT WORLD, host Phillana Williams welcomed Madam DA Fani Willis, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Nazanin Mandi and Tiarra Monet. The ladies opened up about their passions, being strong women and how that can affect romantic partnerships, their careers, and Black men being unfairly marginalized. High-profile prosecutions, from Young Thug to Donald Trump, were also discussed. Watch here.

Categories in this video:
Categories
REVOLT WORLD
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Donald Trump
Fani Willis
Politics
Rap
Young Thug

Videos

View More View More

The business of Black-owned media and controlling our narrative | 'Mavericks of Media'

Filmed live at REVOLT WORLD, our very own Detavio Samuels chats with ESSENCE CEO Caroline ...
By REVOLT

How to make flavorful grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce | 'On The Menu'

Chef Alex Hill is back and showing us how to make delicious grilled swordfish with ...
By REVOLT

Our rich legacy of food and culture in Miami | ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’

Gia Peppers ends this season’s journey in Miami chatting with chefs and owners Amaris Jones, ...
By REVOLT

REVOLT WORLD: Hip Hop without limits

If you missed REVOLT WORLD, we got you with this recap. We Are Hip Hop ...
By REVOLT
View More View More