How Tavonia Evans’ Guapcoin aims to close the racial wealth gap through blockchain

Closing the Wealth Gap with Blockchain
Closing the Wealth Gap with Blockchain

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  10.13.2023

In this clip from “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we’re joined by Tavonia Evans, a seasoned tech expert and the founder of Guapcoin. As Tavonia discusses Guapcoin X Chain, an exciting new blockchain initiative, she dives into her journey from being told by her grandfather to dive into computers to becoming a beacon of financial empowerment and technological wisdom in the community. Watch!

