How Tavonia Evans’ Guapcoin aims to close the racial wealth gap through blockchain

/ 10.13.2023
In this clip from “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we’re joined by Tavonia Evans, a seasoned tech expert and the founder of Guapcoin. As Tavonia discusses Guapcoin X Chain, an exciting new blockchain initiative, she dives into her journey from being told by her grandfather to dive into computers to becoming a beacon of financial empowerment and technological wisdom in the community. Watch!
