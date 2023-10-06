/ 10.06.2023
A star-studded 3-point shootout with rappers from Trinidad James and Roscoe Dash to DD Osama. The competitors came with bold predictions, and nonstop trash talk. Despite their boasts, most struggled with their shots, leading to hilarious reactions.
