S1 E4 | Savory Lamb Burger Paired With Tzatziki Sauce
WATCH

S1 E4 | Savory Lamb Burger Paired With Tzatziki Sauce

00:07:34
By REVOLT
  /  10.04.2023

In this mouthwatering episode of “On The Menu,” chef Alex Hill shows us how to make a delicious lamb burger topped with homemade tzatziki sauce and quick-pickled red onions, served on a toasted brioche bun. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.

Categories in this video:
Categories
Watch

Videos

View More View More

The fight for food security in Atlanta | ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’

Gia Peppers heads to The Peach State to chat with Patchwork City Farms owner Jamila ...
By REVOLT

How Black women entrepreneurs are redefining beauty & wellness | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'

Gia Peppers heads to LA to speak with founders Devi Brown and Ofunne Amaka about ...
By REVOLT

The HBCU-to-wealth pipeline in Washington, D.C. | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'

Gia Peppers heads to Chocolate City to talk about why funding HBCUs matters and how ...
By REVOLT

Watch the "More Than That With Gia Peppers" show trailer here

On “More Than That With Gia Peppers,” the award-winning journalist travels across the country to ...
By REVOLT
View More View More