/ 10.02.2023
In this special episode of “The Blackprint,” Detavio Samuels welcomes REVOLT’s very own Monique Chenault to discuss her love for journalism, producing “The Cross-Generational Conversation” with Michelle Obama, and how important “Bet On Black” is for Atlanta and Black-owned businesses. Presented by Target.
Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela ...
Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes talk Slutty Vegan success and overcoming adversity | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes culinary ...
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO ...
Pretty Vee on acting, "Wild 'N Out" & starting her own nonprofit | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the one and only Pretty ...