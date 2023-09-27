Diddy opens up about ‘Off The Grid,’ legacy, loss, and a lifetime in the spotlight

/ 09.27.2023
On this week’s episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we dive deep with the iconic Diddy discussing his return to R&B and the soulful inspiration behind his latest work, ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid.’
Black representation in the gaming industry and how to win the diversity round
A lack of Black representation both on and off screen has plagued the gaming industry ...
Lorenzo Lewis on tackling mental health stigma in the Black Community with The Confess Project
On this special “Stand Up For” segment, presented by State Farm, “REVOLT Black News Weekly” ...
Usher is giving Black and brown kids tools they need to succeed -- and helping mothers out
Music legend Usher is taking a break from his Las Vegas residency, which he surprisingly ...
50 years of hip hop & high fashion: The evolution from streetwear to runways
Explore the undeniable fusion of hip hop and fashion over the past 50 years in ...