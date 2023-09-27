Diddy opens up about ‘Off The Grid,’ legacy, loss, and a lifetime in the spotlight

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  09.27.2023

On this week’s episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we dive deep with the iconic Diddy discussing his return to R&B and the soulful inspiration behind his latest work, ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid.’

Sean "Diddy" Combs

