S1 E2 | We’re in our Soft Life Era
S1 E2 | We’re in our Soft Life Era

00:21:57
By REVOLT
  /  09.27.2023

Gia Peppers heads to LA to speak with founders Devi Brown and Ofunne Amaka about the intersection of wellness and beauty for Black women, walking in alignment, creating a space for mental health at every step, and so much more. Watch!

More Than That With Gia Peppers

