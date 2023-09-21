S3 E31 | Kenny Burns
S3 E31 | Kenny Burns

01:12:39
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Kenny Burns joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on this all-new episode of “Big Facts” to discuss his start in the entertainment industry, Outkast’s influence in Atlanta, and his thoughts on the current state of music. Watch now!

