S2 E11 | Divino
S2 E11 | Divino

00:06:11
On In 5
By REVOLT
  09.19.2023

On this episode of “On In 5,” reggaeton artist Divino heads to Puerto Rico to headline a show and chops it up with REVOLT about Farruko’s cameo during his set, fans’ loyalty, and collaborating with Don Omar. Watch!

On In 5
Divino
Reggaeton

