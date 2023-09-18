Watch the "More Than That With Gia Peppers" show trailer here

/ 09.18.2023
On “More Than That With Gia Peppers,” the award-winning journalist travels across the country to spotlight Black excellence, dig into the problems impacting our communities, and illuminate the Black voices who are working toward a better future.
How Alrick "Butta" Augustine is using his love for running to uplift the Black community | 'Grit & Grace'
In partnership with Nationwide, “Grit & Grace” tells the stories of everyday people who are ...
Chef Lauren Von Der Pool on the healing powers of food & her miraculous life journey | 'Grit & Grace'
In partnership with Nationwide, “Grit & Grace” tells the stories of everyday people who are ...
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in ...
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open ...