S7 E34 | Special Ed
S7 E34 | Special Ed

02:21:01
Drink Champs
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2023

On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” Special Ed joins hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to discuss his rap career, hip hop’s 50th anniversary, going to school with Busta Rhymes, acting in ‘Juice’ alongside Tupac, payouts for streaming services and much more. Watch the interesting conversation here!

Drink Champs
Entertainment
Rap
RIP
Special Ed
Tupac Shakur

